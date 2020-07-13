VENTURA COUNTY (CBS News) — California authorities announced Monday afternoon that they have found what they believe to be Naya Rivera’s body in Lake Piru, five days after the “Glee” actress was first reported missing.

The announcement concludes an extensive search for Rivera’s body, which began after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a pontoon boat the pair had rented.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” said Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub. The sheriff said the location of the body, its physical characteristics and clothing, and the fact that no other missing people have been reported, make officials confident the body is Rivera’s.

She was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface, Ayub said. The body will now be taken to the medical examiner’s office, where a formal autopsy will be performed.

>>Read more at CBSNews.com