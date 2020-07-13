SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Gyms in Santa Clara County were allowed to reopen after a four-month hiatus on Monday, the same day as fitness centers in much of the state were ordered to suspend indoor operations due to rising coronavirus cases in much of California.

At the 24 Hour Fitness in North San Jose, customers were lined up outside ahead of the 5 a.m. opening. Guests needed to book ahead of time using the gym’s app for a 90 minute window to work out. Masks are also required, along with social distancing.

Robert Delgado, who didn’t look like he even missed a day at the gym during months of lockdown, was glad to be back.

“It feels pretty good to get back in it again, now, just trying to get it in,” Delgado said.

Inside the 77,000 square foot facility, capacity was limited to 25 percent. Elliptical machines, exercise bikes, treadmills and other machines that lend to heavy breathing remain off limits.

For Tiffany Brown, being at the gym is still way better than working out in her garage. “Working out at home is kind of boring and it’s not as motivating,” Brown told KPIX 5.

Every 90 minutes, the gym is shut down for a half hour of cleaning. Working in teams, employees use a pump sprayer to coat high touch areas, while another follows close behind to wipe them down.

“We have a lot of members excited to be back. We’re looking forward to having all the members in Santa Clara County coming back to our 14 clubs around the area,” said regional operations manager Ben Randall.

“We are shutting down every 90 minutes for 30 minutes for cleaning and every team member will clean the club and we are working to not just ensure that the club is clean but also that we are utilizing technology to allow members to have little to no contact when they come into the club,” Randall went on to say.

When asked about the requirement to wear masks, even during exercise, Randall said, “We’re still getting used to it. It’s not impossible though”

Along with gyms, hair and nail salons were also among the businesses allowed to open Monday under the county’s new “Risk Reduction Order.” As part of the order, businesses that have a positive COVID-19 case must report it to county health officials. People over the age of 70 and those with serious underlying medical conditions are still urged to stay at home.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the suspension of indoor operations of fitness centers and other sectors in 30 counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list, due to the rising number of cases and hospitalizations. Santa Clara County was removed from the watch list earlier this month.