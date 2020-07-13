SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Sausalito after a license plate camera alerted authorities the car he was driving had been stolen, according to police.

Sausalito police said the department received an alert from its network of license plate recognition cameras at about 9:42 p.m. Sunday, indicating a 2010 Honda Civic entering the city on the 4000 block of Bridgeway had been stolen in Sausalito on July 10.

Officers who responded to the area found the Honda Civic at around 9:44 p.m. and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 1900 block of Bridgeway. The driver was arrested without incident and booked into Marin County Jail for vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was identified as 52-year-old David Jenkins of Chico.

An adult passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene without charges.

Sausalito police said since the city’s license plate camera program became operational in May 2017, 35 stolen vehicles have been recovered and 41 people arrested for various crimes.