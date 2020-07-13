SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in San Francisco in two separate vehicle collisions–one Friday night and the other Sunday night–police said.

On Friday, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a collision near Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street.

There, they learned a 26-year-old driver struck a bicyclist with his car. The bicyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. He was not arrested.

In the second collision, which happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m., officers went to the corner of 24th and Mission streets after someone reported a collision, according to police.

There, a car had struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

The car’s driver, a 25-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in that collision, according to police.

