SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video image of a silver SUV Tuesday, hoping the public can help them track down a hit-and-run driver that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries.
San Bruno police officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Friday to a hit-and-run collision reported in the 1100 block of El Camino Real.
Arriving officers found a woman unconscious in the roadway with significant injuries. She was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Investigators determined vehicle that struck the woman was a silver 2010 to 2014 Chevrolet Traverse with a broken driver’s side headlight. The SUV was last seen heading south on El Camino Real.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
