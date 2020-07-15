SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The large smoke plume from the 11,000-acre Mineral Fire burning near Coalinga began drifting into the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters warned.

The National Weather Service said the smoke plume would be drifting and collecting over the East Bay until offshore breezes will blow it further inland by Wednesday evening.

Smoke has been added to today's forecast for portions of the #BayArea. Nearby #MineralFire in Merced County and western Fresno County is producing smoke, which is drifting west and north. Here's a look at the HRRR smoke model forecast for today. #CAwx #FireWx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/HEMNC2xffL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 15, 2020

The Mineral Fire erupted Monday around 3:31 p.m. near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road and had grown to over 11,000 acres with just 5 percent containment by early Wednesday.

Calfire said the blaze was “running upslope & wind driven rapidly at times.”

Probably the most extreme fire behavior I’ve seen firsthand in my short career #mineralfire pic.twitter.com/vN9XrapRtd — CoRo (@RolinCoth1) July 14, 2020

The blaze was threatening at least 50 structures with the community of Bingham Springs forced to evacuate. Residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road were also forced to leave their homes.

Wild night on the #MineralFire. @CAL_FIRE are battling some intense winds early this morning. Stay up to date with @Mike_Ikahihifo on @KMPHFOX26 #greatday pic.twitter.com/kzr8S3wZOD — Olen Hogenson KMPH (@olenhogenson) July 15, 2020

Highway 198 has also been closed from Firestone Ave. to the Monterey County line.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus.

A total of 555 personnel consisting of 38 engines, 24 dozers, 14 hand crews, 10 helicopters, and numerous air tankers from throughout the state were battling the blaze.