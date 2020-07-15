COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The large smoke plume from the 11,000-acre Mineral Fire burning near Coalinga began drifting into the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters warned.

The National Weather Service said the smoke plume would be drifting and collecting over the East Bay until offshore breezes will blow it further inland by Wednesday evening.

The Mineral Fire erupted Monday around 3:31 p.m. near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road and had grown to over 11,000 acres with just 5 percent containment by early Wednesday.

Calfire said the blaze was “running upslope & wind driven rapidly at times.”

The blaze was threatening at least 50 structures with the community of Bingham Springs forced to evacuate. Residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road were also forced to leave their homes.

Highway 198 has also been closed from Firestone Ave. to the Monterey County line.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus.

A total of 555 personnel consisting of 38 engines, 24 dozers, 14 hand crews, 10 helicopters, and numerous air tankers from throughout the state were battling the blaze.

