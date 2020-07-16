NAPA (CBS SF) — The organizers of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced Thursday that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The three-day music, food, wine and beer festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 2-4 at the Napa Valley Expo. Festival organizers said the postponed festival — now scheduled for May 28-30 – will feature headliners Dave Matthews Band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Nicks.
“This decision was made prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff, Napa Valley and surrounding communities,” the festival organizers said in a statement on Twitter.
In addition to the headliners, organizers said they are making every effort to keep as many artists scheduled for the 2020 festival in the postponed lineup as possible.
Ticketholders for the 2020 version of the event will be able to swap their tickets for the 2021 event or request a refund. Information on exchanges and refunds can be found at bottlerocknapavalley.com
