OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The body of Donald Stanifer, who has been missing since July 5th, has been recovered in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in the Oakland hills, authorities announced Thursday.
East Bay Regional Park District police said Stanifer’s body was discovered on Sunday inside the preserve.
The 21-year-old was last seen on the evening of July 5 near the College of Alameda at 555 Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway in Alameda,
Alameda police said. He was reported missing two days later.
Stanifer’s body was found on the side of a trail near the parking lot. Park district police are leading the homicide investigation.
He graduated from Encinal Junior and Senior High School, according to GoFundMe page set up to raise money to find him. As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, $6,080 had been raised, three-quarters of the $8,000 goal.
Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call the park district’s 24-hour dispatch center at (510) 881-1833 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (510) 690-6521.
