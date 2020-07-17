HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A massive three-alarm fire erupted Friday night, sending up a large smoke plume that was visible for miles as the flames roared through the vacant iconic Holiday Bowl in Hayward.

The fire broke out after 6 p.m. and drew firefighters from Hayward, several nearby communities and the Alameda County Fire Department. A large crowd of onlookers also gathered to watch the blaze roar through the historic site located at 29827 Mission Blvd.

Arriving firefighters quickly elevated the response to three alarms but the ferocity of the blaze forced them to take a defensive approach and allow the building to burn.

.@HaywardFireNews working a 3-alarm fire at the Holiday Bowl in Hayward. No injures reported so far. @CitizenAppSFO pic.twitter.com/203rnZZDFC — Nick Dobis (@NickDobis) July 18, 2020

This is right around the corner from my house. The Holiday Bowl in Hayward is on fire!! pic.twitter.com/dOXRQ1kA4k — 👩🏽‍🦱Lucille👩🏽‍🦱 (@SoPettyCrocker) July 18, 2020

Holiday Bowl on fire, a hayward staple i never was able to go to sadly pic.twitter.com/3qSNN5ppNJ — LC⚡️ (@l_glover5) July 18, 2020

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire would take some time to determine.

The building has been vacant since Holiday Bowl closed in 2005. It had been one of southern Alameda County’s most popular bowling