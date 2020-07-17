Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police were searching for five suspects captured on surveillance video spray painting a city building, and vandalizing a statue and parked car, in Berkeley.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on July 13, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects vandalized exterior walls and windows of the City of Berkeley Public Safety Building on 2100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. Police said they also vandalized a nearby statue and parked car.
Police released photos of 2 suspects and said the other 3 in the surveillance video were females under 18.
Anyone with information should call the Berkeley Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.
