SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

BOOK: THE REBEL CHEF

Chef Dominique Crenn shares her roller coaster ride of highs & lows in a new personal memoir The Rebel Chef. Crenn is the only female Chef in America with Three coveted Michelin Stars. She is a breast cancer survivor and in the year she was facing mortality she found love. Read all about it in this tasty read. Meet Chef in person (socially distanced meet & greet) powered by VitaBowl it’s a plant based pop-up & book signing this Saturday 1pm – 5pm at The Market, 1355 Market Street, SF.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vitabowl-plant-based-pop-up-tickets-113209430454?utm_campaign=post_old_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=fullLinkOldEmail

EVENT: DRAG QUEEN COOK OFF

Spatulas at the ready for the most eye-lash popping, wig to wig, most fab & fierce cooking competition of them all WilliamsSonoma’s Drag Queen Cook Off. The most photographed nun in the world Sister Roma battles against drag superstar Juanita More for the coveted kitchen crown by Williams-Sonoma. Tickets are $10. Proceeds to The Trevor Project. I will perform as EMCEE this Thursday 6pm. Star chef Michelle King and ABC’s morning sunshine Reggie Awui will judge. Tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/williams-sonomas-drag-queen-cook-off-with-juanita-more-sister-roma-tickets-106001780178?ref=eios

MUSIC: BOTTLE ROCK NAPA

Listen up BottleRockers, the eighth installment of Bottle Rock Napa Valley has been rescheduled for Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-30) 2021. Confirmed headliners are: Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Dave Mathews Band and Stevie Nicks at the Napa Valley Expo Center in downtown NAPA. All 2020 festival passes will be valid for BottleRock 2021. Meanwhile, (Re)LIVE BottleRock every Friday at 5pm .

I’ll see you in person as I host the WILLIAMS-SONOMA Culinary Stage at BOTTLE ROCK 2021.

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

FOOD: TRUFFLES TRUFFLES TRUFFLES

Enjoy a feast of Truffles at Chef Ken Frank’s La Toque in NAPA.

Known as the “TRUFFLE CHEF” Ken Frank has been hosting truffle dinners for 36 years. Book a seat now and enjoy the meal of your life at La Toque, a safe, socially distanced al fresco dining experience in downtown NAPA.

https://latoque.com/

HASHTAG: BE NICE

Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone who dined at a local restaurant was indeed nice and complimentary to the hard working staff who make us happy through food. My pal, business owner and Chef Michael Volpatt has created a hashtag that I hope all might adopt #benice . Thank you . And PLEASE consider a visit to Big Bottom Market in Guerneville on the Russian River for grab and go and picnic boxes. #benice

https://www.bigbottommarket.com/

HAPPENING: AT THE ZOO

Great news for SF ZOO – it’s all happening once again at the zoo. The lions, tigers, lemurs & bears OH MY are awaiting your return but reservations via the web site are required.

http://www.sfzoo.org/

MOVIES: DRIVE IN

The good old fashioned movie drive-in is in vogue again. Check the Westwind online home for info about double features playing in both Concord and San Jose.

https://www.westwinddi.com

MUSIC: GROOVES AT THE GROVE

Sunday 4:30pm On KBCW TV

Join us for another Best of the Fest by Stern Grove Festival this Sunday featuring Darlene Love and Pink Martini. After the TV broadcast venture over to the Stern Grove web site for extended performances and more. Yours truly will emcee.

www.sterngrove.org

NETFLIX & CHILL: LIFE OF BRIAN

Each week I try and discover a fave film from the past. This week, one of the most quotable comedies ever made, this inspired film follows a man in Judea who is wrongly identified as the messiah. If this doesn’t scratch your Monty Python itch, the Holy Grail is also on there too.

http://www.netflix.com

WINE O’CLOCK: TAMBER BEY

It’s wine o’clock at Tamber Bey in Calistoga.

Stop for the “party on your palate”- Pinot and stay for the good vibes in their glorious and spacious outdoor patio. Giddy up, the acquire friendly winery is ready to receive you!

https://www.tamberbey.com/

Enjoy your weekend and stay home, stay safe and stay connected and don’t forget to #wearamask

