CLAYTON (CBS SF) — The driver of a cement truck was hospitalized early Sunday with serious injuries following a frightening crash on a rural roadway near Clayton.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said wood debris in the road was being cited as the possible cause of an overturned cement truck that trapped the driver inside for more than an hour Saturday.
Units from the district, Cal Fire, and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District were called to the scene at 16200 Marsh Creek Road west
of the Palms Mobile Home Park shortly after noon, closed the roadway in both directions and worked for an hour to stabilize the truck before extricating the driver.
The driver was then flown by helicopter to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of injuries. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident
