SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Saturday in Santa Rosa on suspicion of stabbing a man multiple times, police report.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries, that are not considered life threatening.
Police responded to a call at a motel located in the 1800 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, where a man called to report he had been stabbed multiple times by an acquaintance. The victim reported having been in an argument with the suspect, who brandished a knife and prevented the victim from exiting the room. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed several times, until a bystander intervened and the victim escaped.
The victim provided officers with the suspect’s name and description.
The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Jonathan Sekeso, fled on foot and was located by officers in the area. Sesko admitted to being in a confrontation with the victim, and possessed several items covered in blood, according to police.
Sesko was detained and booked at Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.
The name of the victim has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
