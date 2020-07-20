FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A traffic stop on a car in Fairfield led to the recovery of a stolen handgun and the arrest of a man on an alleged firearm violation Sunday.
A police officer made a traffic stop on a car for having no license plates. The driver also had no identification and gave a false name to the officer, police said.
According to police, a check of the car’s vehicle identification number revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired in January 2019.
The officer proceeded to detain the driver and search the car, where he found a loaded .25-caliber pistol. A gun check of the pistol showed that it had been reported stolen in Humboldt County in 1995.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Alfred Fairley of Fairfield, was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of the firearms violation and false impersonation, police said.
