REDDING (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Hog Fire in Lassen County west of Susanville, which has rapidly grown past 5,800 acres.

Hog Fire. (Pacific Gas & Electric)

Cal Fire says about 170 structures are threatened.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties due to visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

A smaller wildfire that has burned more than 450 acres in Siskiyou County triggered an evacuation of the tiny community of Hawkinsville.

