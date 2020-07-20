Comments
REDDING (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Hog Fire in Lassen County west of Susanville, which has rapidly grown past 5,800 acres.
Cal Fire says about 170 structures are threatened.
The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties due to visibility as low as a quarter-mile.
A smaller wildfire that has burned more than 450 acres in Siskiyou County triggered an evacuation of the tiny community of Hawkinsville.
