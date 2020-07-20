FRESNO COUNTY (CBS SF) – An air quality advisory was extended yet again as smoke from the Mineral Fire burning in Central California continues to drift into the Bay Area. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to make progress in battling the wildfire that has been raging for nearly a week.

As of Monday morning, the fire that has been burning west of Coalinga in Fresno County since July 13th is 49 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has scorched 28,221 acres (44.09 square miles), an area nearly the size of San Francisco.

The agency said in its update that they were able to construct new containment lines and strengthen existing lines overnight. Seven structures have been destroyed, while 60 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire said.

No injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the community of Bingham Springs and in areas along Highway 198 west of Coalinga to the Monterey County line.

Smoke from the Mineral Fire is continuing to drift northward towards the Bay Area, leading to hazy skies. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its air quality advisory through Monday (.pdf) due to the smoke.

Air quality officials said smoke will likely remain aloft, but particulate matter is not expected to exceed the national standard. Officials continued to urge people, especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses to take extra precautions.

Officials said containment of the Mineral Fire is expected on Thursday. The cause is under investigation.