SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines on personal care services that will allow for hair salons and barbershops to reopen their services by moving outdoors.

The announcement comes a week after Newsom ordered salons to close all counties on the state’s watch list of increasing coronavirus cases.

The governor noted that the state had intended to put together guidelines for the outdoor operation of personal care services such as hair and nail salons and barbershops last week when the initial rollback of reopenings was announced, but that certain complications slowed the completion of those guidelines.

“Turned out that was more challenging than it may have appeared. The good news is we now have new guidelines out on the COVID-19.ca.gov website clarifying what we can and can’t do as it relates to hair cuts and activities that we want to move from indoors to outdoors for personal care services industry,” said Newsom. “It turned out, without getting into too many details, that issues of chemicals and shampoos and perms were more complicated than some had considered, particularly as relates to local ordinances and rules and regulations. So we worked through that over the last couple of days.”

California reported 6,846 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hour period, and a 7-day average of 8,911 daily cases.

Newsom said the 14-day testing positivity rate remained steady at 7.4%, while the 7-day positivity rate dropped from 7.7% to 7.2 percent.

The state is reporting a 16% increase in hospitalizations; however, Newsom noted the rate of increase had declined from 50% two weeks ago, which he called “an encouraging sign.”