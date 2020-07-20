OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland Police Department on Monday both rejected a call by President Trump to possibly send Department of Homeland Security officers to the East Bay city.

On Monday, the President told reporters that Oakland was one of the possible destinations to send law enforcement to as part of a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests.

Department of Homeland Security officers using unmarked cars and detaining protesters without telling them what charges they might face during ongoing protest activity in Portland, Oregon, have angered people across the U.S.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump said to reporters at the White House Monday. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

The President mentioned Oakland along with New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore as possible locations where federal law enforcement might be sent, pointing out that the mayors of those cities are “liberal Democrats.”

State and local leaders including Portland’s mayor have called for the DHS officers to leave the city.

During his regular update on California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about the President’s comments as to whether he had received a heads up about the possibility of law enforcement being sent to Oakland or any other California city and what his response would be to the idea.

“The answer is no and we would reject it,” Newsom replied.

Oakland’s mayor offered a more detailed response.

“Oakland needs COVID relief – not troops – from our President,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf during an interview Monday. “He should stop slandering diverse, progressive cities like Oakland in his racist dog whistles and divisive campaign tactics.”

Schaaf went on to note that her city had not been disrupted by any recent protests

“We are not experiencing any civil unrest right now. But the presence of Trump-ordered military troops to Oakland would likely incite it,” Schaaf added.

Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying the agency continues to “facilitate safe spaces and places for gatherings and marches and we stand with our community in condemning the murder of George Floyd and other instances of Police Brutality… and has not, nor would we, request federal assistance to address Crowd Management within our city.”

So far, the President has not given any additional details regarding the plans he mentioned to reporters.