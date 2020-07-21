SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects in a January murder in which two other suspects have been arrested.

On January 30 at about 1:20 a.m., San Jose police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Leigh Ave. just north of Southwest Expressway. When officers arrived they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was identified as Arturo Castillo, 30, of San Jose.

Castillo was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries at the hospital on February 12.

Homicide detectives identified four suspects after an extensive investigation and obtained murder warrants for each of them, police said. Michael Epps, 39, of Yuba City was taken into custody in Sacramento on June 3 by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit. Richard Moten, 38, of San Jose was arrested in San Jose by homicide detectives on June 23. Both Epps and Moten were booked into Santa Clara County jail on murder charges.

Police identified the two other suspects on Tuesday. Antione Simon, 43, of Tigard, Oregon, and Venitia Hyatt, 38, of San Jose have active murder warrants for their arrest, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case was asked to call 911 or contact Detective Sergeant John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-797-4595.