SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A car traveling southbound on the Golden Gate Bridge burst into flames Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the left lanes of the span in both directions for about an hour, according to authorities.

The car fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m., according to reports. Twitter user Steven Bracco was riding his bicycle across the bridge and posted photos and video of the fire on southbound US-101. It appeared that all southbound traffic was stopped for a period of time.

Things you see riding your bike across the bridge. Car fully envolved now. pic.twitter.com/vQC2VGaTR3 — Steven Bracco (@Braccs) July 21, 2020

Bracco also said that the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely. CHP had not reported any injuries in connection with the car fire. Authorities have not said what started the fire.

As of 2:39 p.m., CHP reported that there was a severe traffic alert due to the vehicle fire on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco that was blocking the left lanes in both directions.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the fire, as did CHP units, Southern Marin Fire and U.S. Park police.

KPIX photojournalist Brian Yuen was caught in the northbound traffic jam and also posted video and photos. He said fire crews were able to put out the car fire.

Still stuck in traffic going North bound in the #goldengatebridge. It looks like some traffic is moving going towards SF. pic.twitter.com/aA9ixQIXgt — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) July 21, 2020

511.org tweeted that all lanes had reopened as of about 3:15 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.