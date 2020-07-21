OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Officials in Oakland on Tuesday night were discussing how to slash millions of dollars from the Oakland Police Department budget in what could be the biggest spending cut in the city’s history.

The issue of police funding in Oakland has been growing increasingly contentious. In fact, there is heated disagreement over how much money the city council’s June 23rd budget agreement actually cut from the Oakland Police Department.

Some will say that number is a bit more than $2 million while others argue the figure is $14 million. Amid that level of disagreement, two Oakland City Council members are pushing for a budget amendment that would bring more cuts.

“There will be a reduction in OPD spending by about $11.5 million,” said Cat Brooks, former mayoral candidate and co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project. “It’s the most significant reduction in spending that we’ve ever seen in Oakland history.”

It is the latest push for defunding Oakland Police, but this time with a more concerted pushback.

“We had another murder again last night, three murders over the weekend making it four since just Friday,” said Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan. “A more than 20 percent increase in murders and shootings combined.”

The police officers’ union has warned against additional cuts, as has the chief of police.

“We did furloughs, layoffs, and we still have not caught up,” said Chief Susan Manheimer. “We have over 60 openings.”

Also opposing this amendment is Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. She warns that additional budget cuts now will mean service limitations for police. The amendment is being advanced by council members Rebecca Kaplan and Nikki Fortunato Bas, with the support of the police reform advocates.

“We’re talking about taking dollars away from things police do not need to do,” Brooks said. “Police do not bother to respond to mental health. They do not need to respond to traffic stops. They do not need to respond to interpersonal violence, they do not need to respond to issues of substance-abuse treatment.”

“You know, adding resources to things like mental health and homelessness are all positive,” Donelan said. “But the idea of taking it from the police department that is already strapped, dealing with those issues in public safety as it is, just seems foolhardy.”