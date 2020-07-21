(KPIX)- San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken made history during Monday night’s exhibition game against the Oakland A’s. The 30-year-old became the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity when she took over as first base coach in the late innings of Monday’s game.
Nakken joined first-year manager Gabe Kapler’s staff in January, in the process becoming the first woman to have a full-time coaching position in MLB. She has been with the organization since 2014 when she began as a baseball operations intern.
Outfielder Hunter Pence offered his congratulations on Twitter shortly after the final out of Monday’s game.
Congratulations on making history! https://t.co/lDVapd3DPi
— Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) July 21, 2020
Nakken was a three-time all-conference softball player at Sacramento State from 2009-2012 and a four-time Academic All American. She said in February.
