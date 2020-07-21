SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Mineta San Jose International still plays elevator music in its terminals, but new on the playlist are three original tunes with coronavirus safety messages.

Those tunes songs are now in heavy rotation on the airport’s PA system.

“In the era of COVID, we are inundated with health and safety messages and reminders, so we wanted to come up with a creative way to get people’s attention when they are traveling,” said Scott Wintner, Assistant Director at Mineta San Jose International.

The songs are about 30 seconds each and include a list of coronavirus do’s and don’ts set to a snappy tune.

The songs were a hit with Beth Mulcahy, who danced along to them happily.

“I think it’s upbeat. It’s got a good sound. The thing is everything is so difficult right now, and anything that will lift people’s spirits is really good,” Mulcahy said.

Traveler Joe Galambos was a little tougher critic.

“I don’t know, it’s a little ’90s. It’s a little bit dated sounding.

Maybe something more contemporary sounding. And shorter; it’s too long,” said Galambos.

The songs were written and performed by Los Gatos singer/songwriter

Nick Gallant.

The airport has been hit hard by the pandemic with travel down 80 to 95

percent on any given day. Airport officials say the songs are one more way to show travelers that safety is number one on the charts.

“Our message to everyone is that we are prepared; we are ready. We’ve

invested heavily in making sure that you can travel safely when you’re ready,” Wintner said.

Masks are optional outside the terminals at SJC, but mandatory indoors and on flights.