ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP/CBS SF) — The US Geological Survey has recorded a massive 7.8 quake has struck off Alaska’s southwest coast and issued a tsunami warning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska. The area is about 530 miles NNE of Anchorage.
No word yet on damages or injuries.
The tsunami warning covers South Alaska, the Alaska peninsula and parts of the Aleutian Islands. The U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America are not threatened.
The quake struck in the seismically active region of the so-called Aleutian arc where many moderate to large earthquakes occur each year. According to the USGS, there have been twelve large earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7.5 in the Aleutian arc, since 1900.
