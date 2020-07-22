ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — An East Bay urgent care clinic has partnered with the city of Alameda and the Research Park at Marina Village to open a new COVID-19 testing center for local residents that can provide results in just 15 minutes.

But while the test results are quick, Alameda residents should prepare for a long wait in line to get tested.

Wednesday was the first day of operation for the testing center located in Alameda’s Marina Village at 300 Wind River Way.

Big crowds turned out for a free coronavirus test, with the appointment line going clear around the building and the walk-up line stretching all the way down the street.

The test results at the center are promised within 15 minutes versus the days or even weeks turnaround other test centers around the Bay Area provide.

Alameda resident Verna Castro said be prepared to wait for those quick results.

“We have been here for nine hours and these fine folks have been here longer. And we are all taking days off,” said Castro.

There was still a wait for those who had an appointment, just not as long.

Test subject Ben Calica likened the line to another familiar line.

“It’s almost like the DMV. So If you have an appointment, it’s much better, but it’s still definitely at least an hour wait.”

Jose Lim wanted to get tested because his wife is a nurse.

“I just want to find out and be safe because of my wife,” said Lim.

Kristin Elam showed up because her boyfriend tested positive.

“He had a 99 degree fever and a chill for a day, and a couple days later they were gone,” Elam explained.

She said he had to wait two weeks for his test results. Though results are expected within 15 minutes, those running the test center said there were no promises on the turnaround. Wednesday’s results were taking longer than advertised, but nothing compared to the wait in line.

On Wednesday, Elam said it actually took an hour for her to get her results. She said she tested negative, a result she said was worth the long wait.

Maxine Bolf and her husband showed up to get tested.

“We don,t have any symptoms. We just want to be proactive,” said Bolf.

It’s a necessary test and wait for Estefany Sosa. who tested positive two weeks ago.

“We are all getting tested again just to make sure everyone is cleared to be together again, because we were all isolated,” Sosa said.

The testing center opens at 9 a.m. with the last test administered at 5 p.m., though hours were extended when it was overwhelmed on Wednesday. The center has a capacity of 500 people per day, but approximately 1,000 people tried to get tested during the opening day.