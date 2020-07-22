SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County’s top health officer said Tuesday that a disorganized reopening process erased much of the progress made during the initial shelter-in-place.

Dr. Sara Cody made the observation while updating the Board of Supervisors on the coronavirus response on Tuesday.

“We successfully not only flattened but crushed the curve,” Cody told the board. “In mid-May we only had one or two cases reported per day. And then of course starting in mid-May we had easing of the shelter in place order.”

Cody also added that because there hasn’t been a coordinated response to the virus nationwide, she believes the pandemic will continue for many more months.

“As the epidemic grows, it’s obviously impacting every single person in our county and every facet of our lives, we all need to pull together and dedicate ourselves to crushing it once again,” Cody said.

The health officer, who issued the first stay-at-home order in the country back in March, has voiced previous concerns about reopening too quickly.

“The pace at which the state has made these modifications is concerning to me,” Cody said in May, criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approach.

“The state modifications are being made without a real understanding of what the consequences of what the last move has been,” the health officer said at the time. “Making changes too frequently leaves us blind.”