SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale have arrested a man on arson and attempted murder charges for allegedly setting fire to a home with several people inside Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Jose Palacios was arrested in connection with the fire, which took place at a home on Twinlake Drive in the city’s Lakewood Village neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully involved and a second alarm was called. The fire was extinguished and all four people inside were able to escape without injuries.
An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Palacios, who was at the scene, was arrested without incident, police said.
He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson. It was not immediately clear when Palacios would appear in court on the charges.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Holt at 408-730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
