SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sunnyvale earlier this week arrested a 59-year-old male suspect on multiple counts of sexual assault involving a child under the age of 10.
Late Tuesday evening at approximately 11:47 p.m., the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded to the 700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim. Authorities were told that suspect in the case was known to the victim. Sunnyvale DPS did not confirm the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Evidence linking the suspect to the crime was obtained and the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Sunnyvale resident Honorio DeJesus-Lopez, was arrested by Sunnyvale DPS officers.
Honorio DeJesus-Lopez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges including sexual acts with a child under 10, aggravated sexual assault of child, digital penetration and violation of probation, according to Sunnyvale DPS.
This investigation into the assault is ongoing. Any additional victims or anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Nicholas Kakis at (408) 730-7297 or nkakis@sunnyvale.ca.gov;
