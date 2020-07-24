WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Food and Drug Administration’s list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers continues to grow, with the agency warning of more products tainted with methanol this week.

The FDA’s latest warning to consumers and health care providers involves hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol, but tested positive for methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed.

The regulatory agency has expanded to 75 its list of sanitizers for consumers to avoid — some of which have already been recalled and some the FDA is recommending be recalled — for containing the potentially fatal substance.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the FDA stated.

Young children who accidentally ingest these products, as well as adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk of methanol poisoning, according to the agency.

The lengthy list of potentially dangerous sanitizers (see below) includes brands sold at Walmart-owned Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The FDA in June initially warned consumers of nine hand sanitizers to avoid and has since added more brands that tested positive for methanol.

The agency’s warning comes amid heavy demand for sanitizer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with public health officials urging consumers to frequently wash their hands and to use hand sanitizer. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using sanitizers that contain at least 60% ethanol alcohol, as well as frequent hand-washing.

The FDA urged consumers to stop using the methanol products, which should be immediately discarded in hazardous waste containers. “Do not flush or pour these products down the drain,” the agency counseled in June.

The following is the latest available list of all the potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA: