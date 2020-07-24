SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed has announced that the city will create ‘learning hubs’ to support up to 6,000 disadvantaged students when San Francisco schools reopen for the fall with distance learning.

The hubs, at 40 sites across the city, are set to open Sept. 14 and will be managed by the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families.

Possible locations include libraries, recreation and cultural centers and several community-based organizations, pending state approval, Breed’s office said.

The hubs aim to provide in-person support for low-income students, foster youth and those in English Language Learners classes.

“Many young people in San Francisco are struggling with being away from their friends and the support systems they have outside of their homes, and some students don’t have the space or resources to successfully participate in distance learning from home,” Breed said in a statement. “It will take a village to address the wide range of learning needs for our city’s children and youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Community Learning Hubs will provide a much-needed resource for our most vulnerable students.”

The hubs will offer access to technology for distance learning, enrichment in science and math, and literacy and outdoor activities. They’ll also offer snacks and healthy meals.

The hubs will be located within walking distance of the students’ =homes and staffed by community-based organizations. Enrollment for the hubs starts Aug. 15 and continues through Sept. 4.

Breed also said the city’s Emergency Child and Youth Care program will resume on Aug. 31 at five San Francisco Recreation and Park

Department facilities, the Glen Park, Richmond, Sunset, Hamilton and Potrero Hill recreation centers.

Spots for the program, which serves children of healthcare workers and city employees who are Disaster Services Workers, will be invitation-only and based on need. Priority will be given to families who were already enrolled in the program in the spring.

The program served 513 students between March 16 through June 4. Parks department staff led them though art and sports activities and distance learning support in small groups. The program requires face coverings and temperature checks, among others safety measures intended to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among participants and staff.

“Our recreation professionals have done an incredible job not only helping children access distance learning but meeting their needs for

socialization, recreation, and loving care,” said parks department general manager Phil Ginsburg.

More information about both programs can be found at www.dcyf.org/care.