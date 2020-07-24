ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay have extinguished a vegetation fire that appeared to have started in an Antioch homeless encampment Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the fire at around 10:24 a.m. and asked Antioch residents to avoid the area of 1300 West 4th Street.
Con Fire is dispatching to a reported vegetation fire with possible explosions in the vicinity of 1300 W 4th St in Antioch. Please avoid this area to allow first responders unimpeded access to the scene. #w4thstic
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 24, 2020
Authorities did not offer details on what may have exploded in the area. Contra Costa Fire later confirmed that the fire had started in a homeless encampment and was extinguished by 10:37 a.m.
Vegetation fire in vicinity of W 4th St extinguished at 10:37 a.m. Fire originated in a homeless encampment was held to approximately one half acre and was kept from threatening nearby structures. Firefighters remain on scene for mop up. The fire is under investigation. #w4thstic pic.twitter.com/CENPZBHzkJ
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 24, 2020
The fire was kept from threatening any structures in the area. Crews remain on the scene mopping up the fire and investigating the cause.
You must log in to post a comment.