Filed Under:Antioch, Contra Costa Fire, Explosions, Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay have extinguished a vegetation fire that appeared to have started in an Antioch homeless encampment Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the fire at around 10:24 a.m. and asked Antioch residents to avoid the area of 1300 West 4th Street.

Authorities did not offer details on what may have exploded in the area. Contra Costa Fire later confirmed that the fire had started in a homeless encampment and was extinguished by 10:37 a.m.

The fire was kept from threatening any structures in the area. Crews remain on the scene mopping up the fire and investigating the cause.

