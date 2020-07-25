OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds marched in downtown Oakland Saturday night, demanding social justice and showing solidiarty for protesters in the streets of Portland who have been in a standoff with federal agents for more than a week.

While the majority of crowd peacefully protested, a handful of demonstrators turned violent, vandalizing Oakland Police headquarters and setting a fire inside the Alameda County courthouse.

Police said that windows were broken and graffiti spray painted on their headquarters. Demonstrators also shot off fireworks and pointed lasers at officers and helicopters.

Windows were also broken at the federal building. At 10:30 p.m., a group of demonstrators were in the area of 17th & Lakeside, breaking windows and chanting racial slurs at residents.

The marchers, carrying peace signs and banners proclaiming support for Portland protesters and Black Lives Matter, stretched for several blocks as they gathered at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway early Saturday night.

The protest was organized by groups including the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.

There were similar rallies throughout the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York and other cities.

Demonstrators turned violent in Seattle. Police declared a riot Saturday following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks.

Via Twitter, police said they had made more than two dozen arrests for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. They also said they were “investigating a possible explosive damage” to the walls of the city’s East Precinct police station.

Authorities said rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area over the course of several hours stretching into Saturday night. One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

Earlier, protesters in Seattle broke through a fence where a youth detention facility was being built, with some people setting a fire and damaging a portable trailer, authorities said.

Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over during protests stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.