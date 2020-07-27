SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Lanes were opened up along state Highway 152 at the Pacheco Pass Monday afternoon after a brush fire caused by a big rig crash closed the highway in both directions in the morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near Dinosaur Point Road just west of the Santa Clara/Merced county line when a big rig had its rear trailer overturn.
A resulting fire spread to the hillside, prompting a response from air and ground firefighting units.
Gilroy Police said the highway was closed from 0.4 miles west of the Santa Clara/Merced County line to 1.1 miles east of the county line. Just after 2 p.m. the CHP said one lane was open in each direction.
Motorists were advised to use an alternate route and there was currently no estimated time of full reopening.
