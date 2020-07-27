PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is preparing to consider an ordinance that would establish fines for violating public health orders involving wearing face coverings, social distancing and gatherings.

The ordinance that the board is scheduled to vote on Tuesday would formally allow infraction citations to be given to those who violate COVID-19-related county health orders.

The ordinance would give city and county officials the ability to fine anyone for not wearing a mask in public. The fine could range from $100 for individuals to as much as $1,000 for businesses for each violation.

While there is no shortage of masks available in the stores, there are still bound to be moments when you encounter someone out in public not wearing one.

“I don’t get an annoyed, but I usually get a little cautious,” one Contra Costa county resident told KPIX 5 Monday.

WWe all want to the right thing, but not everybody is on the same page,” said Diane Gottsman. A national etiquette expert and author, Gottsman founded the Protocol School of Texas, a company specializing in executive leadership and business etiquette training.

Gottsman said she never imagined she would be talking about mask etiquette.

When asked if there was a proper way to ask someone to put their mask on, she replied, “You know, it really depends on the situation and who is not masked up.”

Gottsman continued: “So if you’re talking about a stranger, your choice is to ask them politely if they would mind pulling up their mask to their face. My tone of voice is friendly; it wasn’t punitive. If it’s your family or close friends, I think we’re at a point where you can say, ‘Hey guys, we really need to do our part and mask up right now.”

She believes an ordinance would help define exactly what city and county rules are for people to follow.

Residents in Contra Costa County have been legally required to wear face coverings when out in public since April.

Earlier this month, Contra Costa health officials issued updated updated guidance for wearing face coverings. The new guidance stipulated that face coverings “should be worn in businesses and in areas where people wait in line to enter businesses, and that everyone should wear a mask or face covering whenever they are within six feet of another person who is not a member of their household, except in very limited, industry-specific situations.”

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors meeting that will address the possible ordinance begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is viewable on Zoom.