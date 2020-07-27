LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mauricio Dubon singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Sunday night.

The Giants gained a split of the four-game series under new manager Gabe Kapler to open the shortened season after the Dodgers took the first two by a combined score of 17-2.

“The first few games were unquestionably sloppy and this game was equally clean,” Kapler said. “That’s a good sign. It’s a sign of a team that can make adjustments.”

The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the eighth, including the potential tying and go-ahead runs, after Kiké Hernández grounded out. Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger had back-to-back singles, the team’s first consecutive hits in the game.

In the ninth, Los Angeles had the potential tying run at the plate when Trevor Gott struck out Max Muncy to earn saves in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Los Angeles managed five runs over the final two games of the series.

“You’ve just got to give credit to those guys. They matched up really well,” manager Dave Roberts said. “They did a good job finding ways to scratch out runs.”

Donovan Solano led off the sixth with an infield single. He went to second on pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval’s single and scored on Dubon’s single to left field that snapped an 0-for-10 skid, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead.

San Francisco added a run in the seventh on Solano’s single that scored Darin Ruf, who walked and stole second. Dubon had a hand in two of the team’s three runs.

“Going into that game, a pretty, pretty low probability,” Ruf said of stealing a base. “It was a good situation to (steal) because (Pedro) Baez was kind of slow to the plate, first pitch, nothing to lose with Donny up and try to get in scoring position and make something happen. He came up really clutch and drove me in.”

Ruf moved from first base to left field in the sixth and caught Corey Seager’s fly while running into the Dodgers’ bullpen gate and forcing it open. In the third, Ruf’s RBI single made it 1-0.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-all in the third on Bellinger’s first RBI of the season, a two-out single on the first pitch from Drew Smyly.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) got the win with one scoreless inning of relief.

Brusdar Graterol (0-1) took the loss, allowing two hits and one run in one-third of an inning.

Smyly gave up one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings of his first start after pitching in relief on Thursday. He struck out two and walked one.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías permitted one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth in his season debut for the Dodgers.