ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A woman was dead and a man rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday after a gunman walked up to a SUV in the parking lot of an Antioch 7-Eleven and opened fire, authorities said.
According to Antioch Police Lt. Paul Meads, the couple was sitting in the vehicle at the 7-Eleven located at Buchanan Rd. and Gentrytown Dr. around 12:30 a.m. when the fatal shooting occurred.
“Our officers responded to reports of gunfire,” Meads said. “When our officers arrived, they found two victims shot in a SUV. A female was found dead in the passenger seat and a male in the driver seat had suffered several gunshot wounds.”
The wounded male was rushed to a local hospital. His condition and identity were not released early Monday.
Meads said it appeared the couple was targeted by the gunman.
“It appears they were seated in the vehicle and they were targeted by a suspect who approached them on foot,” he said.
The parking lot was cordoned off early Monday with more than a dozen evidence makers littering the ground. Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
