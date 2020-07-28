SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The remnants of a massive smoke plume from a 5-alarm fire that raced through several commercial buildings in San Francisco early Tuesday continued to linger miles away, triggering an air quality advisory for the East Bay.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said smoke from the fire was impacting areas around San Francisco as shifting winds brought smoke into the East Bay

ALSO READ:

“At the surface, winds are expected to remain onshore across the Bay Area,” district officials said. “Smoke impacts will likely improve throughout the day. The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fire.”

For residents who were suffering from asthma, emphysema or COPD, officials advised them to “stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.”

A massive five-alarm fire erupted in a building housing a roofing company near southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco early Tuesday, causing the building to collapse and spreading to at least five other adjacent structures.

A fire chief was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during the fire, which prompted nearby evacuations and sent a large plume of black smoke over the city.

The fire was first reported at 6:30 a.m. in a block of commercial buildings. By 7 a.m. San Francisco firefighters tweeted that a second alarm had been called at the blaze in the building in the 100 block of 13th Street.

As massive flames engulfed the building near Folsom and 13th St., firefighters elevated the response to five alarms by 7:25 a.m.

Officials said the fire was still smoldering, but 90 percent contained by 11:25 a.m.