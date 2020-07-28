COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
Filed Under:Fremont, Fremont Fire, Niles Canyon Road, Vegetation Fire

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Fremont has shut down a major road in the city Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire off of State Road 84/Niles Canyon Road prompted blocked a section of the road between Pleasanton Sunol Road and Fremont city limits.

Fremont Fire, Alameda County Fire, and Cal Fire units were on the scene in “extremely steep and rocky terrain,” according to a tweet from Fremont Fire Department.

The amount of acreage involved was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

