FREMONT (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Fremont has shut down a major road in the city Tuesday, authorities said.
The fire off of State Road 84/Niles Canyon Road prompted blocked a section of the road between Pleasanton Sunol Road and Fremont city limits.
Photos: Fremont, @AlamedaCoFire & @calfireSCU firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in extremely steep and rocky terrain off of Niles Canyon Rd in #Fremont. The acreage is unknown. #NilesFire pic.twitter.com/btKIujG1WH
— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) July 28, 2020
Fremont Fire, Alameda County Fire, and Cal Fire units were on the scene in “extremely steep and rocky terrain,” according to a tweet from Fremont Fire Department.
The amount of acreage involved was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
