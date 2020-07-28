CONCORD (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire burned along state Highway 4 in Concord on Tuesday afternoon and prompted the closure of highway lanes, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported at 2:38 p.m. along Highway 4 just west of Willow Pass Road and had burned 15 to 20 acres as of about 4 p.m. with forward progress stopped, according to Cal Fire.

Con Fire is responding to vegetation fire that began along Hwy 4 just west of Willow Pass Rd after 2:30 p.m. Fire is now approximately 15 acres and not controlled. CHP has shutdown lanes 3 & 4 of Hwy 4. Expect delays. #willowic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 28, 2020

The two right eastbound lanes of Highway 4 and the off-ramp to Willow Pass Road were closed as a result of the response to the blaze, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire officials said the flames have not yet been controlled as of 3:35 p.m.

Concord police said outbound Willow Pass Road was shut down at Landana Dr. and Highway 4 was experiencing heavy traffic.

GRASS FIRE🔥 – Outbound Willow Pass Rd has been shut down at Landana Dr and eastbound Highway 4 is experiencing very heavy traffic due to lane closures. Please avoid this area at this time. – 586 pic.twitter.com/c27ME6d9YQ — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) July 28, 2020

Motorists were urged to avoid the area. There was no estimated time of lane reopenings on Highway 4.