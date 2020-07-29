OAKLAND (KPIX) – Alameda County has the most coronavirus cases in the Bay Area and now it has more hospitalizations than it ever had during this entire pandemic. Could a second lockdown be on the way?

Alameda County Interim Public Health Director Nicholas Moss says cases have somewhat stabilized but all options are on the table.

“We certainly are always considering whether or not to take steps like that, to move backwards,” Dr. Moss explains.

With Alameda County on the California’s Monitoring List, it’s working jointly with the California Department of Public Health to flatten the curve. With the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, any ease of restrictions is on pause.

“I’m really still very concerned about our hospitalizations and so until we see some stabilization there, I think it’s too early to talk about reopening,” says Moss.

The Alameda County Public Health Department released a graph of the relationship between easing of restrictions and increases in COVID-19 cases. Each time another business sector is allowed to open, comes another spike.

“I think it’s not so much a story of any one sector but rather any place where people have had to return to work where they couldn’t remote,” says Moss.

Add social gatherings, and that’s how Dr. Moss says most of the community transmissions are occurring.

Alameda County residents like Richard Colbert are in no rush to see more businesses open anytime soon.

“It’s greater than just one person, it’s greater than just me. Kind of help everybody with this situation.” Peter says, “Ultimately at the end of the day it’s about human beings lives and medical science,” says Colbert.

While many of the staff members from San Quentin live in Alameda County, Dr. Moss says there is no evidence of community transmission stemming from that outbreak.