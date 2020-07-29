SAN RAMON (KPIX) – Residents in Contra Costa County now have to mask up pay up.

County supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance, on Tuesday, that allows city and county officials to cite people who don’t wear masks, or don’t keep a distance of at least 6 feet. Group gatherings can also be cited.

Lawmakers said the emergency ordinance was necessary to encourage compliance with public health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some people in San Ramon were already abiding by the mask ordinance at a shopping mall.

“I don’t mind wearing it. I don’t want to be the bad guy,“ said one shopper.

The fines will cost an individual $100 dollars for a first offense, $200 for a second, and $500 for each additional offense.

Businesses face steeper fines. For violations involving commercial activity there is a of $250 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each additional violation within one year of the initial violation.

If a violation continues for more than one day, each day counts as a separate violation.