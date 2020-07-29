COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Northern California fire crews are converging in Sacramento County to fight a growing vegetation fire near the town of Wilton, according to authorities.

Cal Fire posted that air and ground units have responded to the so-called Clay Fire burning off of Clay Station Road and Momtoma Lane in Sacramento County east of Elk Grove. The fast-moving fire was intially reported at over 250 acres, with some estimates putting its size as large as 1,000 acres.

Cal Fire updated it’s numbers shortly after 7 p.m., saying the fire was now 700 acres and 10 percent contained.

Authorities are advising residents to stay away from the area. So far there are no evacuations orders in connection with the fire.

Photos posted on social media showed a large plume of smoke produced by the fire.

