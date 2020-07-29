SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Northern California fire crews are converging in Sacramento County to fight a growing vegetation fire near the town of Wilton, according to authorities.

Cal Fire posted that air and ground units have responded to the so-called Clay Fire burning off of Clay Station Road and Momtoma Lane in Sacramento County east of Elk Grove. The fast-moving fire was intially reported at over 250 acres, with some estimates putting its size as large as 1,000 acres.

CAL FIRE is on scene of a fast moving grass fire off of Clay Station Rd., in Sacramento County. Several ground and air resources are actively fighting this fire. Acreage is 250+ acres. Please stay away from the area.#ClayFire pic.twitter.com/hUOMBGaqAN — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 30, 2020

Cal Fire updated it’s numbers shortly after 7 p.m., saying the fire was now 700 acres and 10 percent contained.

#ClayFire off Clay Station Road and Momtoma Lane, east of Elk Grove in Sacramento County is 700 acres and 10% contained. @CALFIREAEU pic.twitter.com/m4EO1EFxEk — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 30, 2020

Authorities are advising residents to stay away from the area. So far there are no evacuations orders in connection with the fire.

Photos posted on social media showed a large plume of smoke produced by the fire.