BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A saliva-based COVID-19 test will be available for two days starting Wednesday in Berkeley with the aim of increasing the speed and availability of testing, according to city officials.
People will be able to swab their own mouth while under supervision at a kiosk at San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St. Appointments are available online at signup.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Results can be expected in 24 to 48 hours, according to city officials.
The test is being conducted on a pilot basis but has been used widely in Los Angeles County for drive-up testing. It is free to people
without insurance. Co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles are waived for people with Medi-Cal and commercial insurance.
People with insurance should be prepared to provide information at the time of the test about their primary doctor, who can then follow up afterward.
Testing is open to the public.
