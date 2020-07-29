DALY CITY (KPIX) – Haircuts and in-gym workouts have been happening in San Mateo County for weeks, but the county has landed on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, as the disease case rate in the county has hit 127 per 100,000 residents.

At Black and Gold Barber Lounge, in Daly City, between temperature checks, sanitizing between clients, there’s now another looming worry – a second shutdown.

“To have to shut down a second time, we don’t know if we’ll be able to bounce back from that,” said manager Kevin San Juan.

If the COVID-19 rate stays higher than 100 cases per 100,000 for the next three days, the county moves from the watch list to the monitor list, joining all of the other Bay Area counties. That means re-openings like barbershops and gyms would be rolled back again.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says unemployment in the county is already hovering at 10.9 percent.

“This is a list that could potentially have adverse consequences to our local economy,” Supervisor Canepa said.

If a second shutdown happens, the availability of services like haircuts, have an expiration.

“If we are on this watch list, businesses will close, or be asked to be closed at midnight – this is important, midnight Saturday,” says Canepa.