SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected of punching a man on a Muni bus over the weekend, breaking bones in the victim’s face.

On Saturday, at around 10:35 a.m., SFPD officers were dispatched to

Market Street and Drumm Street regarding a physical altercation on a Muni bus. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim who was suffering from physical trauma.

The victim told officers he was sitting down on the bus when he had an unprovoked argument with another male passenger. During the argument, the male suspect spat on the victim’s face and punched him multiple times, causing fractures to the victim’s face.

During the assault, the victim grabbed the suspect’s hair which stopped the attack. The suspect exited the bus and boarded a second Muni bus that left the scene.

Officers called paramedics to the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers searched the area for the suspect, they were unable to locate him. An review of surveillance video from the Muni bus found that a camera had captured the assault. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jacob Burton.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:16 a.m., an SFPD officer located Burton on the unit block of Turk Street and arrested him. The suspect was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing serious injury and inflicting great bodily injury.

The Saturday assault marked the second attack on a Muni vehicle in the past week. Last Friday, a San Francisco Muni bus operator was recovering from injuries suffered when three passengers who refused to put on masks attacked the driver with a bat before fleeing. Those suspects remain at large.

While an arrest has been made in this case, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 (begin the text message with SFPD).