REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County has now been included in California’s monitoring list of counties requiring additional intervention to deal with surging coronavirus cases.
The county’s inclusion means all Bay Area counties are on the targeted watch list.
San Mateo County has been on the list for fewer than three days. The state has said counties on the watch list for three consecutive days will need to close indoor operations such as fitness centers, hair and nail salons, and places of worship and cultural ceremonies.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has reported 5,306 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths from the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
