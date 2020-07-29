LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — In the predawn darkness, a Larkspur city work crew removed a large statue of Sir Francis Drake from Larkspur Landing early Wednesday morning.

As has been the pattern arounnd the country, protesters or city officials have been removing statues of historical figures associated with social injustice. A group called the Tam Equity Campaign has been advocating for the removal of the statue because Drake was a widely known slave trader.

“The removal is in response to planned demonstrations to tear down or demolish the statue this Thursday in a way that is potentially unsafe,” said a news release from the Central Marin Police Department. “Removing the statue is intended to promote public safety while preserving the statue so that dialogue about its future can continue.”

In June, the city council held public forum and after hearing many perspectives from 40 members of the community, directed officials to research the logistical and regulatory process for the removal of the large statue.

In August, officials will meet again to determine if the statue’s removal will be permanent.

Tam Equity officials and other community leaders were also asking that Drake name be moved from a main road — Sir Francis Drake Drive — that travels through Larkspur and western Marin County

Others have demanded that local school officials rename Sir Francis Drake High.