SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers revealed Thursday that the team placed backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on its Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the team’s announcement, the list is for players “who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

“If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List,” the statement read. “Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Wilson is the second player to be placed on the list, as the team announced Monday that wide receiver Richie James Jr. was added. But Wilson is the first member on the list after the team started testing team veterans for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The team conducted another round of testing Thursday, which could lead to more additions to the list. Players who pass the second round of tests will be allowed to practice on August 10, when the team plans to start training for the 2020 season.

Last season, Wilson had 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Most notably, Wilson caught the game-winning touchdown during the 49ers’ game against the Arizona Cardinals in week 11 of the 2019 season.