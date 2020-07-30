SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California came close to setting another single-day record for coronavirus deaths with 194 recorded Thursday, just three short of the single-day mark set only 24 hours earlier.
The state is closing on another sobering milestone with the total number of COVID-19 deaths hitting 8,909. In all likelihood, California’s total death toll from the virus will probably pass 9,000 on Friday.
The previous daily high of 157 deaths was reported just a week ago ago on July 23.
However, not all of the news provided by the state’s latest numbers was bad. While the total number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 10,197, figures indicate that the 7-day average number of new cases has dropped to 8,555 per day from 9,920 a week prior.
California has 485,502 confirmed cases to date.
The virus continues to hit frontline health care workers hard. As of July 29, local health departments in California have reported 22,905 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 124 deaths statewide.
You must log in to post a comment.