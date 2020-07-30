CORDELIA (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol Officer is being hailed for his actions during a medical emergency in Solano County involving an infant who was not breathing.
The incident happened along westbound Interstate 80 west of Red Top Road near the Cordelia Junction on Sunday at around 6:15 p.m. The seven-week-old infant’s family had pulled over to call 911 saying the baby had something stuck in its throat.
CHP officers arrived and Officer P. Ramos was handed the infant who was unresponsive and not breathing, according to the CHP.
“Officer Ramos instantly reverted to his emergency medical training and was able to quickly dislodge an unknown obstruction from the child’s airway,” said a post on the CHP Solano Facebook and Twitter pages. “Due to Officer Ramos’ heroic actions, the infant child recovered and began breathing on its own.”
An ambulance responded and took both the mother and baby to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
